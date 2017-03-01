RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :
* On Feb 24 filed certificate of change with secretary of state of Nevada which effected 1-for-4 reverse split of common stock
* Reverse split will become effective in marketplace, subject to Nasdaq approval, on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mehj3z) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit