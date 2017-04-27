BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Clearfield Inc
* Clearfield reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $17.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Revenue growth of 4 pct for Q2 and 10 pct year-to-date is beneath our expectation for this six month period"
* "Experienced a noticeable dip in demand for our solutions from our customers in wireless market"
* Sees dip in demand from wireless market as a short-term shift in procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.