March 14 Clearone Inc

* Clearone reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $10.7 million versus $14.3 million

* Clearone inc says company intends to continue to repurchase shares of its common stock

* Clearone inc - in march 2017, company renewed and extended its stock repurchase program for up to an additional $10 million in open market