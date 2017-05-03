BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Clearstream Energy Services Inc
* Clearstream announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to C$77.7 million
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.03
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - "modest improvements to oil and gas prices led to stronger industry conditions during Q1 of 2017"
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc - "turnaround demand is typically strong during Q2 and this is expected to be case in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results