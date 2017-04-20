Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Clearwater Paper Corp
* Clearwater paper reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $437.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $434.7 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation