BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Clearwater Seafoods Inc
* Clearwater reports 2016 full year results and positive outlook for 2017
* Clearwater Seafoods- Inventory levels increased during Q3, Q4 2016 to higher than anticipated levels following successful harvesting in clam fleet
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 sales C$165.7 million versus C$165.5 million
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc - "Global demand for seafood is outpacing supply, creating favorable market dynamics for vertically integrated producers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.