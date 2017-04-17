BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Clearwater Seafoods Inc
* Announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes
* Expects to enter into new senior secured credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount of up to $335.0 million
* Intends to use net proceeds, as well as expected borrowings under senior secured credit facilities, to refinance existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.