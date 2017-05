April 5 Clere AG

* Clere acquires solar parks in Great Britain

* Says has acquired two solar parks in Great Britain with a total generating capacity of 10 Mwp

* Says expects that solar parks will generate a revenue contribution of approximately eur 1.2 million annually with a positive annual result

* Says it has been agreed to acquire three further solar parks with a total generating capacity of 15 Mwp in coming weeks