* FY annual net profit of 4.0 million euros ($4.30 million)
(previous year: 32.8 million euros)
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to
-3.0 million euros, compared to -6.7 million euros for previous
year
* On balance sheet date, group had cash and cash equivalents
of 139.6 million euros. Consequently, company has sufficient
funds available for its business operations
* "In fiscal year 2017, we will concentrate on acquisition
of additional operating companies in field of renewable energy.
In long term, stable returns and corresponding dividends should
be achieved" - says CEO
