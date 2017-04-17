BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Cleveland Biolabs Inc
* Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo biocomparability study
* FDA provided CBLI with its consent for initiation of an in Vivo Biocomparability study of the formulations in non-human primates
* Planned biocomparability study is funded in part by department of defense joint Warfighter Medical Research Program contract
* FDA completed its review of a side-by-side analytical comparison of two formulations of entolimod
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.