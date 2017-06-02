GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 2 Cleveland Biolabs Inc:
* Cleveland Biolabs Inc - On May 29, John Szydlo notified co that he will resign as company's principal financial officer, effective June 16
* Cleveland Biolabs Inc - Yakov Kogan, company's chief executive officer, will serve as interim principal financial officer Source text:(bit.ly/2rAxw5r) Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years