June 2 Cleveland Biolabs Inc:

* Cleveland Biolabs Inc - ‍On May 29, John Szydlo notified co that he will resign as company's principal financial officer, effective June 16​

* Cleveland Biolabs Inc - ‍Yakov Kogan, company's chief executive officer, will serve as interim principal financial officer​