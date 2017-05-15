BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Cleveland Biolabs Inc
* Cleveland Biolabs reports first quarter 2017 financial results and development progress
* Q1 revenue $600,000 versus $800,000
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics