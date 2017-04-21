April 21 Clicks Group Ltd:

* Interim condensed consolidated results for six months ended Feb. 28 2017

* Group's performance for six months translated into growth of 13.5 pct in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 232 cents per share

* Interim dividend has been increased by 15.8 pct to 88 cents per share

* Group turnover increased by 8.5 pct to 13.1 bln rand, with retail sales growing by 11.8 pct and distribution turnover by 7.5 pct