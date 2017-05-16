BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 Clifford Modern Living Holdings Ltd
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement
* Vendor agreed to transfer 24.5% equity interest in Panyu PM co to Treasure Forever
* Consideration payable by Treasure Forever Ltd to vendor under SP agreement is RMB21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)