June 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces its first HBI production plant in the Great Lakes region

* Estimated investment in entire project is approximately $700 million

* Cliffs is currently in discussions with several passive financial partners regarding project​

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc sees ‍production of commercial tonnage of HBI beginning in mid-2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: