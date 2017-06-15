S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces its first HBI production plant in the Great Lakes region
* Estimated investment in entire project is approximately $700 million
* Cliffs is currently in discussions with several passive financial partners regarding project
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc sees production of commercial tonnage of HBI beginning in mid-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.