12 hours ago
BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces proposed tack-on offering of $575,000,000 senior guaranteed notes due 2025
July 31, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces proposed tack-on offering of $575,000,000 senior guaranteed notes due 2025

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces proposed tack-on offering of $575,000,000 senior guaranteed notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - intends to offer to sell, $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75 percent senior guaranteed notes due 2025

* Cliffs Natural Resources- intends to use proceeds, along with cash on hand to repurchase and/or redeem all of outstanding 8.250 percent senior secured notes

* Cliffs Natural Resources - additional notes will constitute an additional issuance of co's 5.75 percent senior guaranteed notes due March 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

