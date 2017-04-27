BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - Cliffs' full-year 2017 Asia Pacific iron ore expected sales and production volume is unchanged at approximately 11.5 million tons
* Cliffs Natural Resources -U.S. Iron ore pellet sales volume in Q1 of 2017 was 3.1 million long tons, a 63 percent increase when compared to Q1 of 2016
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - Cliffs full-year 2017 capital expenditures budget is unchanged at $105 million
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 51 percent to $462 million
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations of $0.11
* Cliffs Natural Resources - Q1 Asia pacific iron ore sales volume increased 9 percent to 3.0 million metric tons, from 2.8 million metric tons in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $412.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cliffs Natural Resources - full-year 2017 U.S. iron ore cash cost of goods sold and operating expense expectation is unchanged at $55 - $60 per long ton
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - expects to generate approximately $380 million of net income and $700 million of adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2017
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - U.S. Iron ore full-year sales and production volumes expectation is unchanged at approximately 19 million long tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.