Feb 15 Cliq Digital AG:

* Publishes preliminary figures for 2016 - result doubles after strong fourth quarter & reduces debt significantly

* FY revenue climbs 17.3% to 65.3 million euros ($69.09 million)(2015: 55.7 million euros)

* FY EBITDA increases by 30.5% to 26.1 million euros(2015: 20.0 million euros)

* FY net result nearly doubles to 2.7 million euros(2015: 1.4 million euros, +92.9%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)