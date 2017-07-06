BRIEF-Cloetta to divest its Italian operations

July 6 (Reuters) - CLOETTA AB
* Cloetta to Divest Its Italian Operations
* Cloetta Ab Says Sale Equals an Enterprise Value (Ev) of Approximately Sek 450m. Proceeds Will Generate a Positive Net Cash Effect of Approximately Sek 415m.
* Divestment Will Result in an Impairment Estimated to Approximately Sek 365m Before Tax That Will Be Reported in q2 of 2017.
* Transaction Is Not Subject to Regulatory Approvals and Is Expected to Close in q3 of 2017
* Transaction Is Not Subject to Regulatory Approvals and Is Expected to Close in q3 of 2017