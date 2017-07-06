FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta to divest its Italian operations
July 6, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Cloetta to divest its Italian operations

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - CLOETTA AB

* Cloetta to Divest Its Italian Operations

* Cloetta Ab Says Sale Equals an Enterprise Value (Ev) of Approximately Sek 450m. Proceeds Will Generate a Positive Net Cash Effect of Approximately Sek 415m.

* ‍Divestment Will Result in an Impairment Estimated to Approximately Sek 365m Before Tax That Will Be Reported in q2 of 2017.​

* Transaction Is Not Subject to Regulatory Approvals and Is Expected to Close in q3 of 2017

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

