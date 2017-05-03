UPDATE 1-Ontario regulator penalizes two former Home Capital brokers
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.
May 3 Clorox Co
* Clorox reports q3 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.25 to $5.35 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to anticipate q4 ebit margin to increase, reflecting lower selling and administrative expenses
* Clorox co - qtrly net sales $ 1,477 million versus $1,426 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)