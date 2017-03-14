March 14 Close Brothers Group Plc

* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 21 percent to 134.2 million stg

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 20 pence per share

* HY adjusted operating profit 134.2 million stg versus 111.2 million stg

* HY adjusted operating profit £134.2m million stg versus 111.2 million stg

* HY return on opening equity 18 percent versus 17.9 percent year ago

* HY operating profit before tax 131.4 million stg versus 108.7 million stg year ago

* HY net interest margin 8.2% versus 8.3% year ago

* HY dividend per share 20 pence versus 19 pence year ago

* HY bad debt ratio 0.5% versus 0.6% year ago

* HY net interest margin 8.2 percent versus 8.3 percent year ago

* As at Jan 31, loan book 6.5 billion stg versus 6.4 billion stg as at July 31, 2016

* Have achieved a strong performance in first half of year and are confident in delivering a good result for full year

* Macroeconomic and financial market conditions in UK remain benign, but we continue to monitor developments carefully

* HY basic eps 65.1 pence

* As at Jan 31, CET1 capital ratio 12.6 percent versus 13.5 percent as at July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: