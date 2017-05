March 14 Close Brothers Group Plc

* Mike Biggs has been appointed an independent non-executive director and chairman designate of group

* Biggs joins board as a director today, 14 March 2017, and will become chairman of board effective 1 May 2017.

* Biggs will succeed Strone Macpherson, who has confirmed his intention to step down, effective 30 April 2017