2 days ago
BRIEF-Close Brothers sees good result for current financial year
July 21, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Close Brothers sees good result for current financial year

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc:

* Group has continued to perform well across all divisions, consistent with the company's Q3 trading update

* Loan book up 6.4 pct year to date at 6.8 bln stg (31 July 2016: 6.4 bln stg)

* For eleven months to June 30, property finance continued to perform well, with solid demand and strong loan book growth

* For eleven months to June 30, retail finance benefited from strong growth in premium finance business

* For eleven months to June 30, bad debt ratio remains in line with prior year and net interest margin also remained broadly stable

* Winterflood delivered a good performance year to date supported by continued strong retail trading activity throughout period

* Remain confident in a good result for current financial year

* Managed assets are up 9 pct year to date at 8.8 bln stg (31 July 2016: 8.0 bln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

