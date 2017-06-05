BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from June 6 pending major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rW1qly
