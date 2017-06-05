BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says its director to add 0.625-1.25 percent stake in the company within 6 months at a price of no higher than 4.5 yuan a share
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million