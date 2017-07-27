FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy announces qtrly loss per share $0.09
July 27, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy announces qtrly loss per share $0.09

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc. announces results for the second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $229.2 million versus $174.2 million

* Qtrly total tons sold 14.4 million versus 11.9 million

* For 2017, company currently plans to ship between 56 and 59 million tons, with current commitments to sell 56 million tons

* Company is currently contracted to sell 34 million tons in 2018

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $20 - $25 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $237.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

