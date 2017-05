March 31 Cloudera Inc:

* Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock

* Applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CLDR" - SEC filing

* Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriters to IPO

* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2nnKX2H)