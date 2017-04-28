BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday enters into credit agreement
* Ruby tuesday inc - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a $20.0 million 364-day senior secured revolving credit agreement - sec filing
April 27 Cloudera Inc
* Cloudera announces pricing of initial public offering, marking its debut as a public company
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $15.00 per share.
* Newmont mining- on may 25 entered amendment and restatement agreement to its existing credit agreement dated as of may 20, 2011 - sec filing