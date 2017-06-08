BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Cloudera Inc:
* Cloudera reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results
* Q1 revenue $79.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.8 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.24 to $0.26
* Cloudera Inc sees fy 2018 total revenue in range of $345 million to $350 million
* Cloudera sees fy 2018 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $1.04 to $1.07 per share
* Cloudera sees q2 total revenue in range of $85 to $86 million
* Cloudera sees q2 operating cash flow in range of negative $30 million to $27 million
* Cloudera sees fy 2018 operating cash flow in range of negative $72 million to $68 million
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-1.08, revenue view $338.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.