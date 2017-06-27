BRIEF-Vectura inks new U.S. deals for generic asthma therapy
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic
June 27 CloudHealth Technologies Inc:
* CloudHealth Technologies Inc says raises about $46 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2tj9EVx)
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.