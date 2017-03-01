China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Clover Industries Ltd:
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of scrip distribution
* Six-month revenue up 2.1 pct to R5.1 billion
* HY HEPS down 14.7 pct to 99.8 cents
* Interim dividend per share of 24.2 cents
* Mitigate further volatility in selling prices, clover took decision to hedge diesel prices for full financial year
* Remains confident that long-term benefits of City Deep integration and new launches will accrue in second half of financial year and beyond
* Weakened global economy and muted consumer sentiment will have a significant impact on Clover
* Inflationary cost increases will continue to be a challenge and structural changes are required as consumers remain under pressure
* Will also continue to investigate adjacent revenue streams (new principal income)
* Will continue to expand its operations withib bnls region, and to pursue export opportunities in africa where currency risks can be mitigated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia