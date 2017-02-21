BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Clover Industries Limited:
* Heps for period is now expected to be between 12.1% (14.20 cents) and 17.1% (20.05 cents) lower than heps of 116.96 cents reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: