Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc:
* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology
* Clovis Oncology -under terms of proposed settlement, putative class of purchasers of co's securities to receive total consideration of about $142.0 million
* Clovis Oncology Inc - cash portion of proposed settlement is expected to be funded by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing
* Clovis Oncology - in connection with proposed settlement, expects to record charge to earnings in Q2 2017 in amount of about $142.0 million
* Clovis Oncology Inc - in connection with proposed settlement, expects to record receivable of about $25.0 million from insurance carriers in Q2 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tEtiYq) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.