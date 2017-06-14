BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 Cls Holdings Plc:
* Exchanged contracts to acquire portfolio of twelve properties in Germany from Züblin Immobilien
* Acquires 12 properties in Germany for gross asset value of 152 million euros, excluding costs
* Acquisition will be financed from internal resources; is expected to be refinanced in part with bank debt and to complete in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28