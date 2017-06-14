June 14 Cls Holdings Plc:

* Exchanged contracts to acquire portfolio of twelve properties in Germany from Züblin Immobilien

* Acquires 12 properties in Germany for gross asset value of 152 million euros, excluding costs

* Acquisition will be financed from internal resources; is expected to be refinanced in part with bank debt and to complete in Q3 of 2017