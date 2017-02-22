Feb 22 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range
of $255 to $265 million
* ClubCorp reports sixth consecutive year of record results,
and announces acquisition of North Hills Country Club
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion
* Q4 revenue $345.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.6
million
* Q4 same store sales rose 2.1 percent
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - for 2017, company expects ROI
expansion capital to be approximately $40 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
