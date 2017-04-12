BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion
* Q1 revenue $221.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.1 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.6 percent
* For fiscal year 2017, co reiterates adjusted EBITDA guidance in range of $255 million to $265 million
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results