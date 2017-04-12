BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp provides update on review of strategic alternatives
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - strategic review committee remains in place
* ClubCorp Holdings - after a thorough evaluation, board of directors has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time
* Strategic review committee remains in place and continues to discuss opportunities to enhance shareholder value
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - to continue executing its three-pronged growth strategy focused on organic growth, reinvention and acquisitions
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results