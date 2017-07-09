BRIEF-Clubcorp to be acquired by Apollo Global affiliated investment funds for transaction valued at $1.1 bln

2 Min Read
July 9 (Reuters) - Clubcorp Holdings Inc
* Clubcorp enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by certain investment funds affiliated with apollo global management in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.1 billion
* Apollo funds will acquire all of outstanding shares of Clubcorp for $17.12 per share in cash, or approximately $1.1 billion
* All-Cash transaction represents a premium of approximately 30.7% over Clubcorp's closing stock price on July 7, 2017
* Clubcorp board of directors unanimously approved agreement with Apollo funds
* Clubcorp board of directors also declared a one-time quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock
* Jefferies LLC and wells Fargo securities / Eastdil secured are acting as financial advisors to company
* Financing is being provided by Citigroup, Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche bank
* Upon completion of transaction, Clubcorp will be a privately held company
* Transaction represents culmination of our review of strategic alternatives