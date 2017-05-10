May 10 CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)

* REG-CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL): CLX ACQUIRES DIALOGUE GROUP LTD.

* CLX IS ACQUIRING DIALOGUE GROUP LTD. AT A PRICE OF GBP 32 MILLION ON A CASH- AND DEBT FREE BASIS

* PURCHASE PRICE IS EQUIVALENT TO 6.1 X EBITDA, BASED ON EBITDA FOR TWELWE MONTH PERIOD ENDING FEBRUARY 2017

* PURCHASE PRICE IS BEING PAID IN CASH AND CLX HAS SECURED FINANCING THROUGH A CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AND DANSKE BANK