BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 CLX Communications AB (publ):
* Acquires German technology company Xura Secure Communications GmbH
* Purchase price is $15.5 million on cash- and debt-free basis to be paid in cash
* Additional consideration of $1.5 million can be payable conditional on reaching set targets relating to outcome of Xura Secure
* Acquisition will cost CLX in range of 20 million - 24 million Swedish crowns in integration and restructuring costs
* Transaction costs are expected to be in range of 6 million - 8 million crowns, charged to Q1 2017 profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29