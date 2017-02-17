Feb 17 CLX Communications AB (publ):

* Acquires German technology company Xura Secure Communications GmbH

* Purchase price is $15.5 million on cash- and debt-free basis to be paid in cash

* Additional consideration of $1.5 million can be payable conditional on reaching set targets relating to outcome of Xura Secure

* Acquisition will cost CLX in range of 20 million - 24 million Swedish crowns in integration and restructuring costs

* Transaction costs are expected to be in range of 6 million - 8 million crowns, charged to Q1 2017 profit