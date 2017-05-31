May 31 CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL)

* REG-CLX COMPLETES A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF 4,067,647 SHARES, RAISING APPROXIMATELY SEK 488 MILLION

* DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE HAS BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED BY SELECTED SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS