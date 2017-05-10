BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 CM Finance Inc
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017
* CM Finance Inc- Net asset value per share increased by 1.6% to $12.32, compared to $12.13 as of December 31, 2016
* CM Finance Inc - Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.44
* CM Finance Inc - Qtrly total investment income $7.1 million versus $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"