June 13 HEINEKEN NV:

* NOTES TODAY'S DECISION BY THE COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY TO REFER THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY HEINEKEN UK LIMITED OF PUNCH SECURITISATION A FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION

* UNLESS HEINEKEN OFFERS ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS POINTS RAISED BY THE CMA

* INTENDS TO OFFER ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS AND IS CONFIDENT THAT THESE WILL ENABLE THE TRANSACTION TO BE APPROVED BY THE CMA WITHOUT A PHASE 2 REFERRAL