BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 13 HEINEKEN NV:
* NOTES TODAY'S DECISION BY THE COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY TO REFER THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY HEINEKEN UK LIMITED OF PUNCH SECURITISATION A FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION
* UNLESS HEINEKEN OFFERS ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS POINTS RAISED BY THE CMA
* INTENDS TO OFFER ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS AND IS CONFIDENT THAT THESE WILL ENABLE THE TRANSACTION TO BE APPROVED BY THE CMA WITHOUT A PHASE 2 REFERRAL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
