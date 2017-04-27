April 27 CME Group Inc
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1
million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
* Reports strong first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 revenue $929 million
* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $792
million, down 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
* Q1 market data revenue was $97 million, down 5 percent
compared with Q1 last year
* As of March 31, 2017, company had $1.4 billion of cash and
marketable securities and $2.2 billion of long-term debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)