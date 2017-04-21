BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 CMON Ltd
* Group is expected to record an increase in net loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result mainly attributable to a decrease in revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Decrease in revenue for quarter resulted from delay in shipping of kickstarter project and production constraints Source text (bit.ly/2pMfA7q) Further company coverage:
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal