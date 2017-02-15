Feb 15 The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid
Services:
* The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services issues
proposed rule to increase patients’ health insurance choices for
2018
* Proposed rule would make changes to special enrollment
periods, annual open enrollment period, guaranteed availability,
network adequacy rules
* Rule proposes to shorten upcoming annual open enrollment
period for individual market
* Rule proposes to expand pre-enrollment verification of
eligibility to individuals who newly enroll through special
enrollment periods in marketplaces using healthcare.gov
* For the 2018 coverage year, propose an open enrollment
period of November 1, 2017, to December 15, 2017
* Rule proposes to address potential abuses by allowing
issuer to collect premiums for unpaid coverage, before enrolling
patient in next year plan