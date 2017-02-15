Feb 15 The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services issues proposed rule to increase patients’ health insurance choices for 2018

* Proposed rule would make changes to special enrollment periods, annual open enrollment period, guaranteed availability, network adequacy rules

* Rule proposes to shorten upcoming annual open enrollment period for individual market

* Rule proposes to expand pre-enrollment verification of eligibility to individuals who newly enroll through special enrollment periods in marketplaces using healthcare.gov

* For the 2018 coverage year, propose an open enrollment period of November 1, 2017, to December 15, 2017

* Rule proposes to address potential abuses by allowing issuer to collect premiums for unpaid coverage, before enrolling patient in next year plan