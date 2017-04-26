BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Canadian National Railway Co
* Says to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
* Says purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016
* Says will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase common shares through daily purchases
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results