BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 CNA Financial Corp:
* CNA announces new president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada
* CNA Financial Corp - announced appointment of Nick Creatura to president and chief executive officer for CNA Canada
* CNA Financial Corp - Creatura succeeds John Hennessy, former leader of CNA's Canadian operations, who recently moved to CNA's headquarters in Chicago
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.