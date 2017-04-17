April 17 CNB Financial Corp-
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings
for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* CNB Financial - book value per share of $15.31 as of march
31, 2017 increased 4.6% compared to book value per share of
$14.64 as of december 31, 2016
* CNB Financial-net interest margin on fully tax equivalent
basis was 3.67% for quarter ended march 31, unchanged from 3.67%
for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* CNB Financial Corp - annualized return on average tangible
equity was 13.93% and 11.24% during quarters ended march 31,
2017 and 2016, respectively
