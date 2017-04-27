BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 CNH Industrial says:
* Q1 operating profit of industrial activities $219 million, up 23 percent year-on-year, with an operating margin of 4.1 percent
* Q1 net sales of industrial activities $5.38 billion, up 6.1 percent, helped by a strong rebound in demand for agricultural equipment in Latin America
* confirms 2017 guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results